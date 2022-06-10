Harborough people can question health chiefs at annual general meeting later this month

People in Harborough are being invited to go along and question regional health chiefs at their annual general meeting in Leicester later this month.

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups’ (LLR CCGs) will be staging the event from 2.30pm-4pm on Tuesday June 28 at Leicester City’s King Power stadium.

Dr Caroline Trevithick, Deputy Chief Executive of the three CCGs, said: “The AGM will be an opportunity to look back at our progress during 2021/22 and find out about delivery of our financial responsibilities.

“At the meeting, we will also provide an update on our transition to an Integrated Care Board (ICB) from July this year and what this will mean for our patients.

“We will also be celebrating some of our key successes and achievements as CCGs,” said Dr Trevithick.

“The Chairs of the three LLR CCGs will be available to provide an overview of work in their areas and we are keen to answer as many questions as we can during a questions and answers session.

“You do not have to attend the meeting to submit a question and we hope that many individuals will be interested in getting involved in one way or another.

“We look forward to welcoming you.”

Anyone wishing to attend should email [email protected] before 12pm on Thursday June 23.

They will then be contacted with an agenda and venue details. Any questions should be submitted in advance so responses can be planned and provided at the meeting where possible.