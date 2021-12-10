Harborough Medical Centre thanks rotary members for supporting its Covid and flu vaccination clinics

The presentation to the rotary club from Harborough Medical Centre.

Market Harborough Medical Centre has donated £750 to the town’s rotary club to thank members for their outstanding service supporting its their Covid and flu vaccination clinics.

Rotarians from Market Harborough Rotary Club, Rotaractors and Friends of the clubs have been helping to manage queues of patients and queries at all the Coventry Road surgery’s Saturday clinics.

Some 35 people have put in over 700 hours of volunteering as they have helped local people get the lifesaving vaccines.

Rotarians helping out at a flu clinic.

The medical centre’s £750 donation will help support Rotary local and international projects.

The money was presented to President Darren Iliffe at the Rotarians' Christmas party by surgery practice manager Julie Simpson.

Mrs Simpson said: “We are very grateful to all those who have turned out to help at the vaccination clinics from flu clinics in September 2020 up to the present time.

“The partners and staff at the medical centre want to show their appreciation.

“It makes a big difference to have Rotarians in their yellow vests outside the centre directing the clinics and the pharmacy as well as helping people to sanitise their hands.”

Rotarians are now also gearing up to stage the biggest fundraising event of their calendar – the SwiMarathon.

You can swim in a relay team and generate vital money for local charities and causes at the event on the first Saturday and Sunday in March at Harborough Leisure Centre on Northampton Road, Market Harborough.