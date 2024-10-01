Harborough health centre offers free assessments for Back Care Awareness Week

The centre is offering free back assessments. Photo by Benjamin Wedemeyer/ Unsplash

A health centre in Harborough is offering free back assessments for Back Care Awareness Week, beginning today (Tuesday).

Archway Health and Wellbeing Centre, on Lubenham Hill, is offering free spinal assessments until Tuesday October 8.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 23.4 million working days were lost to the UK economy in 2022 due to musculoskeletal conditions, with back pain among the most common symptoms.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays

The centre, which recently welcomed two new experts to its team, has seen an increase with patients with back issues – especially since Covid.

Practice manager Danielle Hefford said: “This is an opportunity for anyone to come in and talk to a chiropractor about their back, have them take a look and get some guidance on how to take better

care of themselves. That could be what the right exercise might be, how to improve their posture, or what treatments might help best.”

The assessments take between 20 and 30 minutes.

Visit harboroughchiropractic.co.uk to book an assessment.