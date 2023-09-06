Harborough district parents and carers invited to free 'baby brain development' sessions

Free events in Harborough district aim to help parents and carers support their babies’ brain development in the first ‘1001 critical days’.The period, from conception to a child’s second birthday, is considered crucial by experts who say it has more influence on a child’s future than any other time in their life.To support this, Leicestershire County Council has organised the sessions for new and expectant parents.

The sessions will include activities to explore and model play ideas such as singing, reading and relaxing together. Those who already have little ones are welcome to come along and have fun with them as they learn.Parents will have the chance to ask questions and for advice, as well as to meet other families and feel comfortable and prepared for their childcare journey.Councillor Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for children and families, said: “Becoming a parent is such an exciting time but we know it’s not always easy, that’s why providing help and support for new families is one of our priorities.“I’d encourage any new or expectant parents looking for some guidance or support to join our welcoming sessions in a safe environment.”