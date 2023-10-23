Harborough Culture Cafe recognises the importance of the arts in mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local not-for-profit organisation is donating its profits to charities which use the arts to support people who are facing hardship - whether through displacement, homelessness or mental health difficulties.

For their first year, they have chosen three charities – one which works internationally and two which work in Leicestershire. Full details, together with links to each charity's registration and website, are at www.harboroughculturecafe.org but in summary:

Art Refuge uses socially engaged art and adapted art therapy to support the mental health and well-being of people displaced due to conflict, persecution and poverty, both in the UK and internationally.

BrightSparks Arts in Mental Health aims to support people with mental health challenges to develop their confidence and social connections through creativity, providing opportunities for people to create, perform, exhibit and showcase their work, while advocating for the de-stigmatisation of mental illness.

SoundCafe Leicester (SCL) supports those who are homeless, isolated and vulnerably housed, offering an opportunity to engage and socialise with others in a safe environment, developing self-esteem, confidence and positivity, with the hope that new talents can be discovered, life skills developed, and lives transformed.

An example of the work done by Art Refuge's Community Table project

"Numerous studies have shown the importance of art and creativity for good mental health, and these three extraordinary charities are helping people process their difficulties and articulate their worries in a safe environment, with people who are trained to help," said a Culture Cafe spokesperson.