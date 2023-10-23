News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Harborough Culture Cafe recognises the importance of the arts in mental health

Launched in April this year, Harborough Culture Cafe has seen extraordinary success, with all of its events selling out very quickly. But the good news doesn't stop there.
By Penny NicholsonContributor
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The local not-for-profit organisation is donating its profits to charities which use the arts to support people who are facing hardship - whether through displacement, homelessness or mental health difficulties.

For their first year, they have chosen three charities – one which works internationally and two which work in Leicestershire. Full details, together with links to each charity's registration and website, are at www.harboroughculturecafe.org but in summary:

  • Art Refuge uses socially engaged art and adapted art therapy to support the mental health and well-being of people displaced due to conflict, persecution and poverty, both in the UK and internationally.
  • BrightSparks Arts in Mental Health aims to support people with mental health challenges to develop their confidence and social connections through creativity, providing opportunities for people to create, perform, exhibit and showcase their work, while advocating for the de-stigmatisation of mental illness.
  • SoundCafe Leicester (SCL) supports those who are homeless, isolated and vulnerably housed, offering an opportunity to engage and socialise with others in a safe environment, developing self-esteem, confidence and positivity, with the hope that new talents can be discovered, life skills developed, and lives transformed.
An example of the work done by Art Refuge's Community Table projectAn example of the work done by Art Refuge's Community Table project
An example of the work done by Art Refuge's Community Table project
Most Popular

"Numerous studies have shown the importance of art and creativity for good mental health, and these three extraordinary charities are helping people process their difficulties and articulate their worries in a safe environment, with people who are trained to help," said a Culture Cafe spokesperson.

"We love arranging our events at Louisa's Place, and are especially pleased that they mean we are able to support the very valuable work done by these organisations."

Related topics:Leicestershire