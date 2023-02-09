Cllr Knowles is campaigning for further services at St Luke's Hospital.

Health campaigner Cllr Phil Knowles has met with a senior health boss to discuss the next steps for ongoing improvements to St Luke’s Hospital.

Cllr Knowles was at the forefront of an almost 30-year campaign to bring the £7.5million site development, along with increased clinics, to the town some five years ago.

Now, he hopes the hospital will continue to increase its on-site services, benefitting the community and cutting down on travel times, stress levels and costs.

Following the meeting he told the Mail: “The residents tell me that they are pleased with the many clinics and clinicians currently servicing the needs of the community at St Luke's.

“I repeated during my meeting with the NHS that I was previously promised, that there are yet more clinics that can be delivered at this community hospital hub. Clinics that will ensure more services closer to home with reduced travel times and therefore create less stress for patients. I've asked for this to be prioritised.”

Cllr Knowles also discussed out of hours and walk-in facilities - something the community has requested.

He added: “There is considerable work to be done on this but after the meeting I am confident that this will now be looked into in detail. I feel that there is an appreciation by the NHS of the case, aspiration and needs I put forward for St Luke's.”

He added plans for providing dialysis at the minor procedure suite were still under review.

Cllr Knowles also urged consideration for investment in the St Luke's estate and buildings to provide increased space and more modern facilities.