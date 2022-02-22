Harborough council leader supports Prime Minister's move to end all Covid curbs in England after almost two years

Harborough council leader Phil King is throwing his weight behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s dramatic move to end all Covid curbs in England after almost two years.

Harborough council leader Phil King is throwing his weight behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s dramatic move to end all Covid curbs in England after almost two years.

Mr Johnson yesterday (Monday) vowed to end the need to self-isolate for people who test positive from this Thursday (February 24) as he spoke to MPs in the House of Commons.

Free Covid testing for the public - both PCR and lateral flows - will then be axed in England from Friday April 1.

Cllr King told a full meeting of Harborough District Council last night: “Earlier today the Government began to indicate that a further removal of restrictions and regulations regarding Covid-19 is being considered and likely to be actioned shortly, the ‘Freedom Day’ plan.

“Personally, I will warmly welcome such a development.

“It’s now time to get on with living our lives, albeit living with Covid, as we do with many, many other infectious conditions.

“Part of the reason why the Government is able to make this decision, is in part due to the efforts of everyone across places like the Harborough district,” said Cllr King.

“Our health services and volunteers have managed to ensure one of the highest vaccinated and boosted populations in the country.

“Over 217,000 shots of vaccine have been injected via the 1st (90 per cent), 2nd (86 per cent) and 3rd/booster (72.9 per cent).

“Our thanks to everyone who has worked, and continues to work and/or volunteer, to make this happen and those who work in the front line of health care,” the Conservative council chief told councillors.

“But the other reason why the Government needs to make this decision is what I touched on at our meeting in December.

“That is the ever-increasing mountain of routine backlog, the exponential increase in mental health service demand, along with the impact on development and learning in our younger people.

“The costs of staying with all these restrictions now far outweigh the benefits that they may bring.