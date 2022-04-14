GP practices in Harborough will be closed from Good Friday to Easter Monday - here is where you can get NHS help and support

The NHS want to let people know where they can get help and support as GP practices will be closed from Good Friday to Easter Monday inclusively.

People in Harborough are being urged to prepare for the Easter weekend by the NHS.

“If you take regular prescription medication, make sure you have enough to last, and if you need more, request a repeat prescription straight away.

“You can also use www.111.nhs.uk for emergency repeat prescription guidance,” said the NHS in Leicestershire.

“If you need urgent health advice, please contact NHS111 online www.111.nhs.uk or by phoning 111.

“This service provides self-care advice on common ailments and, if necessary, they can arrange for you to see a nurse or doctor at a local urgent care service.

“Your local pharmacy, or chemist, isn’t just the place where you pick up your prescribed medicines.

“Pharmacists are qualified health professionals and are the right people to see if you need advice or over-the-counter medicines,” added the NHS.

You can view Easter opening times here: https://www.england.nhs.uk/midlands/nhs-england-and-nhs-improvement-midlands%20work/bank-holiday-pharmacy-opening-times/For mental health support, the Central Access Point (CAP) is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In Harborough and Leicestershire you can contact the Central Access Point on 0116 295 3060 and 0808 800 3302.

“At any time, on any day, in the event of any urgent, life threatening, medical need, you can call 999 or 112 for emergency assistance. “Don’t put off getting the treatment and support you need,” added the NHS.