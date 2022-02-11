Get your Covid vaccination and booster in Lutterworth this Sunday
A special four-hour walk-in clinic is being held at the town’s community hospital
Friday, 11th February 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th February 2022, 1:04 pm
You can get your Covid vaccination and booster at Feilding Palmer Hospital in Lutterworth this Sunday afternoon (February 13).
A special four-hour walk-in clinic is being held at the town’s community hospital on Gilmorton Road from 3.15pm-7.15pm.
You can find out more by visiting the NHS website here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/