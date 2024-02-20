Terry Eato from Harborough Parkinson’s Support Group and leisure centre contract manager Matthew Hopkin.

Harborough Leisure Centre is set to launch free hydrotherapy pod sessions for people living with Parkinson’s.

The centre, run by leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with Harborough District Council, opened the state-of-the-art pod in March last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has recorded more than 350 visits since becoming bookable in June, including for those with arthritis, plus GP referrals and people with different issues. And now the operator wants to extend the offer to Parkinson’s patients.

Following a £1,425 grant from Parkinson’s UK, the centre will launch the Parkinson’s hydrotherapy sessions from next week.

The free sessions will be available on Tuesdays, from 10am-1pm, and Wednesdays from 3pm-6pm. The 30 minute pod sessions can be booked at reception.

Not only will the Parkinson’s UK grant fund the set-up of hydrotherapy treatment, it will also allow people a free trial of app-based therapeutic water exercise programme, Good Boost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme uses tablets or AI technology to help people with joint issues and wider long-term health conditions to exercise.

Hydrotherapy has a number of benefits for those living with Parkinson’s including strengthening muscles and limbs and providing pain relief.

Harborough Leisure Centre and Lutterworth Sports Centre already offer those living with

Parkinson’s complimentary membership, which gives free access to gym, swim and group exercise classes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Terry Eato, from Harborough Parkinson’s Support Group, said: “The opportunity to access the new hydrotherapy facility can only be seen as important additional therapy for people with Parkinson’s.

“The benefits of hydrotherapy in the improvement of gait, balance and mobility are well proven. The initial reaction from our group was very positive and we look forward to being able to enjoy this new therapy.”

District council wellbeing lead Cllr Jim Knight said: “We welcome new funding to boost support for residents in Harborough district who are living with Parkinson’s.

“Being active has a positive impact both physically and mentally in helping to manage Parkinson’s symptoms, and it’s great that the new hydrotherapy pod sessions will further complement the existing free memberships for local residents living with Parkinson’s, at both Lutterworth and Harborough centres.”