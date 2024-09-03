Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Getting into a routine after the summer holidays can be a challenge 😴

Six to eight weeks off is a long time to be away from your school sleep routine.

Sleep expert, Dr Deborah Lee, shares her top five tips for getting your child’s sleep back on track.

Sleep expert, Dr Deborah Lee, working alongside Get Laid Beds has shared her top five tips for making a smooth return to earlier bedtimes. While the adjustment might not work on night one, consistency is key.

Five ways to get your kids’ sleep back on track after the summer holidays according to a sleep expert. (Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio) | Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

A gradual transition

A sudden shift in bedtime can be stressful for children and might result in resistance. Begin the process gradually by setting both an earlier bedtime and wake-up time every few nights before the summer break ends. It's a good idea to start this process about two weeks before school starts as it requires practice and consistency to get it right.

Create a sleepy environment

Ensure that your child’s bedroom is comfortable and distraction-free so that sleep is the main focus. Hot baths before bed are proven to help children fall asleep, and a previous Get Laid Beds study has also shown that half-an-hour of reading before bed is the best thing someone can do for a better quality sleep.

Limit screen time before bedtime

Ensure that your children are avoiding screen time at least an hour before bedtime because they emit blue light and make it harder for both children and adults fall asleep. Instead, stick to books, podcasts, and audiobooks so that they’re not emitting blue light before bedtime.

Set a good example

It’s not just the kids who need to discipline themselves after the holidays, parents also should be role models for kids at home by embracing good sleep habits as part of their post-holiday resolutions.

Ensure that you’re not spending time on your phone or watching too much TV close to your own bedtime. Children will only question why you get to do that and they can’t.

Perhaps suggest the idea of a family board game before bed, or even a walk around the block so that the whole family is embracing good bedtime habits.

Spend quality time with your kids

Spending quality time with your kids makes it easier for them to fall asleep. Children can be unsettled at bedtime as they are often longing for attention. Asking them about their day or reading a book to them as they’re laying in bed are great options for you to all have some final quality time together before the next day begins.

You can find out more about the importance of sleep for young children and what to do if you child will not go to bed on NHS.UK.