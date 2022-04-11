Extra 48 nurses drafted in from overseas this year to help care for the people of Harborough, Leicestershire and Rutland

An extra 48 nurses are being drafted in from overseas this year to help care for the people of Harborough as well as the whole of Leicestershire and Rutland.

An extra 48 nurses are being drafted in from overseas this year to help care for the people of Harborough as well as the whole of Leicestershire and Rutland.

The newly-recruited staff will cover both physical and mental health roles.

They are being recruited from abroad after the highly-successful introduction of 30 new foreign physical health nurses at the end of last year.

That was the first time Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust (LPT) carried out international recruitment - although many other UK Trusts have been doing this for several years.

All 30 physical health nurses have now passed the demanding formal final practical examination and have earned full registration as nurses with the Nursing and Midwifery Council UK.

They are carrying out full-time roles across Leicestershire.

Asha Day, the Trust’s lead for international recruitment, said: “All NHS trusts have a substantial shortage of registered nurses, so last year we took our first step in hiring from overseas.

“Already we are gaining a positive reputation for the way we have looked after and supported our new recruits, which has led to some of them recommending LPT to colleagues from back home.

“They are settling well into Leicester life and the local community,” said Asha.

“Some are bringing their families and children to live with them and hopefully view this as a for ever home.”

One of the new nurses said: “I am delighted to be part of the LPT team.

“Initially I was anxious about everything as the culture, accent and everything are different,” they said.

“When I came I was overwhelmed by the warm welcome by the international recruitment team.

“LPT is the best trust where you will feel the difference.”

Another nurse said: “It was a hard journey for me but now I am extremely happy and proud to be a part of LPT.

“I strongly recommend LPT to anyone who is coming to the UK.”

The first of this year’s recruits are expected to arrive next month.