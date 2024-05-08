Enjoy the sunshine! Walking and running groups that you can join in the Harborough district

The district is home to walking and running groups which meet weekly.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2024, 16:39 BST
Walking and running groups meet across the districtWalking and running groups meet across the district
Walking and running groups meet across the district

Harborough residents are encouraged to make the most of the sunshine and step out this May.

At 10.30am on Mondays walkers can meet at Harborough Medical Centre, or at 4pm at Harvest Road in Wellington Place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Lutterworth, walkers meet at the back of the Shambles pub at 1.30pm on Mondays, and at Broughton Astley Library at 1.30pm on Thursdays.

Runners can take part in Park Runs and Junior Park Runs in Lutterworth and Market Harborough.

Related topics:Market HarboroughLutterworth