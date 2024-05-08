Enjoy the sunshine! Walking and running groups that you can join in the Harborough district
The district is home to walking and running groups which meet weekly.
Harborough residents are encouraged to make the most of the sunshine and step out this May.
At 10.30am on Mondays walkers can meet at Harborough Medical Centre, or at 4pm at Harvest Road in Wellington Place.
In Lutterworth, walkers meet at the back of the Shambles pub at 1.30pm on Mondays, and at Broughton Astley Library at 1.30pm on Thursdays.
Runners can take part in Park Runs and Junior Park Runs in Lutterworth and Market Harborough.