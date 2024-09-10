Here’s what you need to know 🤒

Children are back to school after the summer holidays.

The start of a new term can mean that the risk of catching a bug increases.

George Sandhu, deputy superintendent pharmacist for Wells Pharmacy reveals eight back-to-school bugs parents should look out for.

Parents have been preparing for the new school term all summer, but there’s one crucial area that many leave out according to one of Britain’s leading pharmacies.

A pharmacist is warning parents to be on the lookout for headlice, worms and other illnesses now summer is over. (Photo: Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio) | Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio

George Sandhu, deputy superintendent pharmacist for Well Pharmacy, has warned that there are eight bugs that thrive on “back to school” season.

Sandhu said: “As children return to school, there will be a chance for bugs, colds and flus to thrive. It is important that parents know that they can seek out their local pharmacist for helpful advice in order to best look after their child.” Adding: “If you have any concerns about your child feeling under the weather, speak to your local pharmacist to see what help can be offered.”

These are the eight back-to-school bugs to look out for this new school term.

Colds and flu

The return to school often brings about a large increase in some of the most common illnesses that are seen in children such as colds and flu. Parents can help keep their child safe and sound by visiting their local pharmacy to purchase antibacterial wipes, hand sanitiser and soaps which can all help in stopping germs from spreading.

Whilst hand-washing items are essential, parents can also aid in keeping their children healthy with vitamins and minerals that can usually be purchased in the form of a chewy sweet to help boost their immune system by giving them some key vitamins including vitamins A, C and D.

Sandhu said: “If a child has a cold or flu then our pharmacist will be able to offer a range of medication which will ensure that the patient is able to be on the mend as quickly as possible.”

Sore throats, impetigo and earaches

Whilst children might try to avoid getting sick, pharmacists expect to see a spike in sore throats, impetigo and earache as children come into close contact with each other.

The close contact allows viral infections to spread from class to class as hundreds of children share the same playground. If a child is unwell and their parents wants them to get medical attention, then Pharmacy First can help treat seven key illnesses without the need for a GP appointment or prescription. The pharmacist can then offer the right treatment to enable for the child to get the best care and remedy their illness.

Head Lice

Pharmacists can play a crucial role in educating and advising about the dreaded head lice and how infections can spread from child to child. There are several different types of parasitic infection with each requiring its own treatment with one of the most common being head lice.

Pharmacists can advise the best way to try to delouse children’s hair with instructions to regularly check behind ears and neck for lice and nits. They can also recommend lotions and sprays which kill head lice in all types of hair.

Head lice should die within a day and some treatments need to be repeated after a week to kill any newly hatched headlice. You should also check everyone you live with or have close contact with and treat all those with head lice on the same day. Children who have lice should avoid head-to-head contact with others until they have been treated.

Scabies

Pharmacists can offer aid to parents if they suspect that their child has picked up a nasty case of scabies which is highly infectious. The parasite causes intense itching especially at night and will present with a pimple like rash which can appear anywhere but is common areas such as between the fingers and wrists.

Well Pharmacy would offer treatment known as scabicides and treat all close contacts to the child, even if they present as asymptomatic, due to the likelihood of catching scabies.

Treatment will need to be repeated after one week and it is advised to strip all bedding and clothing in the house and washing in hot water of at least 60°C or higher. For clothing that can’t be washed, place in a sealed bag for three days until the mites die.

Threadworm

Threadworm is a parasite which can cause itching around a child’s bum particularly at night with worms often being visible in the child’s poo. They are very common in children and spread easily.

Pharmacists would offer mebendazole medication commonly given as one of two brands either Ovex or Vermox which should be taken by all family members who share a home with the child.

It is also important that good hygiene is practiced whilst dealing with the threadworm infection so ensure that children are washing hands regularly, keeping their nails short and wash their bedding and clothes in hot water. Ensure that the bathroom is cleaned regularly and ask children to wear underwear at night.

You can find out more about how to know if your child is too ill to attend school at NHS.UK.