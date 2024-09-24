Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new study has revealed the power of plants, finding men who enjoy a plant rich diet can substantially slow the rate of established prostate cancer.

We already know that a healthy lifestyle and diet could half the risk of cancer in the first place. Now, a major study from California has shown that a plant rich diet can also substantially slow the rate of established prostate cancer by nearly 50%.

The study also showed, not just that plant eating men live longer, they have a better quality of life. The time before their cancer spread to their bones or before they needed hormone or chemotherapy also prolonged. Bone cancer is a dreaded development for men with prostate cancer. Notwithstanding the implications for a poorer prognosis, metastasis in bones are often painful and carry an increased risk of fractures and disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of the men in the study were also being managed with watchful waiting or active surveillance without needing any treatments unless their disease grew significantly. The proportion of these men who progressed to a level which required surgery or radiotherapy significantly reduced in men who ate more meat and less vegetables. These treatments, although usually successful in this group, carry significant risks of side effects from incontinence, hot flushes, obesity, erectile dysfunction and bowel damage.

The study, involving 2,062 men, led by the University of California, San Francisco, was published in the prestigious journal JAMA this week. More specifically, it found that men with the highest intake of plant-based foods, as measured by the overall plant-based diet index, had a 47% lower risk of prostate cancer progression compared to those with the lowest intake. This includes progression events such as recurrence, secondary treatments, bone metastases, or prostate cancer-specific mortality.

Previous studies have suggested that the influence of lifestyle mainly applied to men with low grade, less aggressive disease. A new finding from this trial , was that men with more aggressive disease (Gleason grade of 7 or higher) had an even greater benefit from plants - a 55% lower rate of progression between the lowest to the highest level of plant consumption, compared to the lowest group.

A new study has found men who enjoy a plant rich diet can substantially slow the rate of established prostate cancer.

Which plants are the best for men with prostate cancer

Most plants have multiple cancer protective mechanisms . They are rich in proteins, minerals and vitamins all of which support the body’s metabolism and immunity. Their high fibre content act as pre-biotics which enhance gut health . In particular, the colourful and aromatic plants such as turmeric, pomegranate, tea, broccoli, ginger and cranberry are rich in phytochemicals which have demonstrated protective properties especially against prostate cancer . They directly reduce the growth of cancer cells, dampen down excess inflammation and support anti-oxidative pathways which protect our DNA from toxic chemicals hence reduce the risk of cancer formation and progression as well as many other diseases ranging from covid , diabetes and dementia .

How can men boost their plant phytochemical intake

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asian and Mediterranean diets are typically abundant in phytochemical-rich plants such as tomatoes, olives , fruits, mushrooms, vegetables, salads, herbs, spices, teas, nuts, berries, seeds, legumes even chocolate and red wine in moderation. Typical western diets, on the other hand, are dreadfully deficient in phytochemicals, meaning we need to eat a lot more of them, preferably some with every meal of the day. On top of a healthy plant based diet, strategies to boost phytochemical intake include, smoothies, shots, soups and supplements:

Smoothies and shots – blending mainly vegetables, maintains the pulp and fibre and can be a convenient way to increase their intake. Smoothie aficionados often include avocado, celery, vegetables such as kale or spices such as ginger, and just put a small amount of fruit to avoid increasing the sugar. For a green shot, try combining a length of fresh-scrubbed clean ginger with some green apple, some spinach leaves and half an avocado, before adding the juice from a lemon and a small pinch of cayenne pepper

Soups – Most phytochemicals survive a degree of cooking, making soups an ideal way to guarantee an effective intake. Tomato soup significantly increases lycopene intake, making it perfect for those not keen on raw tomatoes. A vegetable broth flavoured with extra spices and herbs and consumed before a meal tends to fill the stomach, helping with weight loss regimens, while broccoli, onion and pea soup, with a sprinkle of turmeric and a generous twist of fresh ground pepper, constitutes the perfect superfood mix.

In conclusion, this new study has given hope and determination to men who have been diagnosed with prostate. Clearly, it's never too late to make improvements in lifestyle and diet and this new trial provides evidence based information which helps empower men to take some control in their destiny. For further advice, the book " How to Live " provides more in-depth explanations of how and why lifestyle and diet interacts with prostate cancer, other chronic diseases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phytochemical rich supplements - In the busy world we live in, it’s often difficult to prepare fresh healthy meals on a daily basis. A well-made supplement, can be a convenient way to increase phytochemical intake and spread intake across the day. Nutritional supplements can also contain foods which are not commonly eaten in a typical UK diet such a turmeric, ginger and cranberries. The problem is, the quality of over the counter supplements can vary, contain too much of one particular food or worse still only contain single extracted chemicals from a single food. These miss out on the benefits of the whole plant, or combination of plants, which can work in synergy to enhance their favourable effects.

Most of all, the vast majority have not be evaluated for effectiveness in robust medical trials. There are some exceptions, such as the blend developed by the scientific committee of the latest UK national nutritional intervention study . It contains most of the concentrated whole foods, mentioned above, which are known to have prostate protective properties. What's more, supplements designed for medical trials have to be scrutinised by ethical approval boards so have a much higher level of level of quality assurance and hence safety.

In conclusion, this new study has given hope and determination to men who have been diagnosed with prostate. Clearly, it's never too late to make improvements in lifestyle and diet and this new trial provides evidence based information which helps empower men to take some control in their destiny. For further advice, the book " How to Live " provides more in-depth explanations of how and why lifestyle and diet interacts with prostate cancer, other chronic diseases.