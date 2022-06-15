Diabetic Harborough pensioner feels much ‘stronger and more energetic’ since starting medical trial

John Dickins, 72, has type 2 diabetes. He had been taking a medicine called dapagliflozin as part of a clinical study sponsored by Leicester University.

A diabetic Market Harborough pensioner is feeling much “stronger” and “more energetic” since he’s started to take part in a special medical trial.

John Dickins, 72, has type 2 diabetes. He had been taking a medicine called dapagliflozin as part of a clinical study sponsored by Leicester University.

The trial is being carried out at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Patient Recruitment Centre (PRC): Leicester, based at Leicester General Hospital.

John was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes six years ago during a routine check-up when registering at a new GP practice in Market Harborough.

Diabetes is framed by high blood sugar levels and affects the sufferer’s body health and fitness.

Dapagliflozin works by cutting blood sugar levels and can help with weight loss.

But the extent to which the medicine can also help enhance “overall physical health” is not fully known.

This study is exploring just how effective dapagliflozin is.

That’s being measured by how easy it is to carry out every day activities – and if combining it with exercise make the benefits even greater.

John is halfway through the trial and has been doing two sessions of exercise a week at Leicester General Hospital and one at home.

“It has been a learning curve for me – I had never been in a gym before joining this study!

“I am feeling a lot more energetic and my legs feel much stronger.

“I have enjoyed taking part and have lost 2kg (4.4lbs) so far,” said the Market Harborough man.

“The team has been supportive, friendly and informative.”

Professor Melanie Davies said: “1 in 14 people live with diabetes in the UK.

“Research into new treatments is essential to ensure we can provide the best care possible.

“We are still looking for local people with type 2 diabetes to join this trial.

“I’m so pleased to hear how much John has enjoyed taking part in this study so far,” she said.