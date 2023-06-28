Summit to celebrate - the foursome make it to the top.

A Harborough mum and her sons have climbed mount Snowdon to support a charity close to their hearts.

Leah Worsley and her sons Oliver, Thomas and Jack completed the gruelling climb earlier this month.

The family set themselves the challenge to raise funds for Autism Together which supports people with the developmental disability and their families.

Leah described her sons Oliver, Thomas and Jack as 'strong, determined and resilient'.

Oliver and Jack are among thousands with the condition, estimated to be around 700,000 in the UK.

Oliver, aged nine, has high functioning autism and struggles socially and emotionally and lacks confidence.

Mum Leah said: “He was so anxious about climbing Snowdon but with plenty of encouragement, he reached the top.”

Jack is seven and also has emotional and mental health needs.

Despite the mental and physical strength needed to climb the 1,085m mountain, all four made it to the top.

Leah added: “The last hour was the hardest but I insisted, despite the turn in weather, that he [Jack] could reach the top. Let’s just say I was mentally and physically exhausted by the time we reached the summit!“I’ve always tried to expose the boys to different situations and push them out of their comfort zones because I want them to be aware that, no matter how hard a task, anything is possible.”

The foursome have smashed their original target of £500, raising nearly £700 for the charity.

Leah added: “I’m not sure the boys really understood the significance of their achievement, but, as their mother, I cannot express how proud I was to stand on the summit with them, knowing that they’d pushed themselves to raise money to help others. They were all wet and cold and tired, but nothing a hot chocolate and a bubble bath couldn’t fix when we got home.They were just amazing - strong, determined and resilient!”

Leah and eight-year-old Thomas, who was supportive towards his brothers throughout the climb, are planning to continue their challenge by taking on Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.

To donate to their cause visit their Just Giving page.