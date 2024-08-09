Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some key symptoms of mouth cancer may be overlooked according to a dentist.

Dr Smita Mehra has highlighted the importance of detecting mouth cancer early.

Subtle signs can be indications that something is not right with your oral health.

Here are 9 key symptoms of mouth cancer that you shouldn’t overlook.

Early detection of mouth cancer is important for accessing effective treatment and a better prognosis. Yet, many people remain unaware of key symptoms that mean you should seek medical attention. Understanding signs of mouth cancer can help you recognise when something is wrong with your oral health.

To help make shoppers more aware of the dangers, supermarket chain Asda have recently partnered with the NHS to advertise cancer awareness messages on oral hygiene packages.

They will provide advice on millions of toothpaste tubes and mouthwash bottles encouraging people who have potential signs of mouth cancer to contact their GP or dentist.

Dentist reveals key symptoms of mouth cancer that you may overlook. (Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio) | Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Figures from the Mouth Cancer Foundation reveal that mouth cancer is the eighth most common type of cancer in the UK, with over 11,700 new cases diagnosed in England each year.

Dr Smita Mehra, BDS MFGDPRCS and Principal Dentist at The Neem Tree Dental Practice has highlighted the key symptoms of mouth cancer that you shouldn’t overlook.

Persistent sores or ulcers

While not every sore or ulcer in the mouth is indicative of cancer, it is important to have any persistent or unusual sores evaluated by a healthcare professional if they haven’t left within two weeks.

Unexplained bleeding

As cancerous tumours grow, they can invade and damage surrounding tissues. This can cause blood vessels to become fragile and rupture easily, leading to bleeding. Mouth cancer can often cause chronic inflammation, which can make the tissues more prone to bleeding.

When combined with other symptoms such as persistent sores, lumps, pain, or difficulty swallowing, it can be an indication of oral cancer.

Red or white patches

Red or white patches in your mouth should be looked at if they appear thick and white and cannot be easily scraped off. They can also appear as red, velvety patches that are often smoother and flatter than surrounding tissue - both occurring on the tongue, gums, inside the cheeks, or the floor of the mouth.

Keep an eye out if these patches appear within your mouth, as though they aren't definite signs of oral cancer, if they persist for weeks it can be an early indicator.

Voice changes

A common early sign of oral cancer is if hoarseness persists for more than two weeks without an obvious cause (like a cold). Your voice can also become raspy, or can have a lower pitch. Other changes you should be aware of include a more breathy voice and pain while speaking.

Cancer in the mouth can affect areas involved in speech production, such as the tongue, throat, or voice box, causing these symptoms.

Swelling

As cancerous cells grow, they can form masses or lumps, causing noticeable swelling. Noticeable swelling should be looked at by a professional when it begins to impact oral function; this can involve difficulty chewing and speech impairment.

This symptom often comes with significant pain, which can be a key indicator of whether it is more serious and requires medical attention. Swelling often leads to further diagnostic procedures such as biopsies and imaging studies, which can help to determine if it is cancer earlier on.

Weight loss

Significant weight loss without a plausible explanation is a symptom that is associated with cancer in general, but can be specific to oral cancer. A complex syndrome known as cancer cachexia causes muscle wasting and weight loss, even when food intake is adequate. It can be partially due to the metabolic changes induced by the tumour.

The body’s metabolic rate can also increase as it tries to fight cancer, leading to higher energy consumption and weight loss. If you notice food begins to taste metallic, or if your taste is eradicated entirely, this can also be a symptom that results in weight loss.

Ear pain

If you experience ear pain without hearing loss, it can be a notable symptom of mouth cancer that should be looked into if the problem persists. This could indicate the spread of cancer to nearby parts of the body, such as the throat or the base of the skull.

Chronic bad breath (Halitosis)

Oral cancer and its treatments, such as radiation therapy, can affect the salivary glands and reduce the amount produced. Saliva helps cleanse the mouth and remove bacteria, so a lack can contribute to bad breath.

Additionally, it can also cause the tissues in the mouth to break down and decay, which produces a foul odour that contributes to chronic bad breath. If you or someone you know experiences chronic bad breath that does not improve with good oral hygiene, you must seek medical advice.

Chronic cough or coughing up blood

Oral cancer can spread to the lungs, which can cause symptoms such as a chronic cough and coughing up blood due to the tumour in the lung tissue.

This is because of chronic inflammation caused by the presence of a tumour, which is the body's response to try to clear the irritation from the respiratory tract.

Cancerous ulcers in the mouth or throat can also cause someone to cough up blood, as the blood from these ulcers can mix with saliva. However, it's important to differentiate between symptoms caused by cancer and by infections, bronchitis, tuberculosis, or other lung conditions.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of mouth cancer at NHS.UK.