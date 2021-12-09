A crunch decision on plans to invest in and improve how adult mental health care is delivered in Harborough and Leicestershire is poised to be made next week.

The way forward will be discussed at the Leicestershire Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) joint Governing Body meeting on Tuesday.

You will be able to watch the meeting online.

Over 6,000 people took part in the Step Up to Great Mental Health public consultation earlier this year.

The vast study was carried out by the local CCGs with Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust.

People were also consulted through conversations, meetings and workshops with service users, public, staff, and voluntary organisations about their experiences of services.

The feedback has helped the “local NHS to develop proposals that will improve care provided when it is urgent and to deliver care closer to where people live”.

Andy Williams, chief executive of the local CCGs, said: “A total of 6,650 people took part in the public consultation to tell us what matters most to them.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed.

“People told us so much about their experiences and those of their family and friends.

“The feedback from the consultation has been independently analysed, by Midlands and Lancashire Commissioning Support Unit, and incorporated into a Decision-Making Business Case,” he said.

“This document outlines how we have considered the public feedback and how it will be used to shape the improvements to services.”

The Governing Body will discuss the Decision-Making Business Case along with the Report of Findings from the consultation and the Equality Impact Assessment on Tuesday.

A final decision will be made about implementing the proposals - and it will be made public.

Angela Hillery, chief executive of Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, said: “Before the pandemic, one in 10 of adults said they experienced some form of depression.

“By early 2021, one in five adults had experienced depression – more than double the pre-pandemic levels, with disabled people, vulnerable adults, and those living in the most deprived areas among the hardest hit.

“We have a significant opportunity to make large scale investment to enhance the quality of people’s lives by improving mental health services,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared their views through the consultation.

“We want to make sure services are truly responsive and meet the needs of our local population, so people can access urgent care easily, and more co-ordinated support nearer to where they live.” Anyone who would like to observe the Governing Body meeting on Tuesday should email: [email protected] by 12 midnight on Monday (December 13).