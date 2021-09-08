Take-up rate of Covid-19 vaccine in Harborough is one of the best in England
Some 89 per cent of people aged 16 and over have now had one jab while 83 per cent have received both shots
The take-up rate of the Covid-19 vaccine in Harborough is one of the best in England – featuring inside the top 10 per cent.
Over 141,000 jabs have been given across the district since the roll-out began last December, the latest figures show.
And that incredible success has driven Harborough up to 25th in a table of 315 areas in the entire country.
Over 44,500 injections alone have been given at clinics held at Market Harborough Medical Centre on Coventry Road.