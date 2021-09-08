Take-up rate of Covid-19 vaccine in Harborough is one of the best in England

The take-up rate of the Covid-19 vaccine in Harborough is one of the best in England – featuring inside the top 10 per cent.

Over 141,000 jabs have been given across the district since the roll-out began last December, the latest figures show.

And that incredible success has driven Harborough up to 25th in a table of 315 areas in the entire country.

The take-up rate of the Covid-19 vaccine in Harborough is one of the best in England – featuring inside the top 10 per cent.

Some 89 per cent of people aged 16 and over have now had one jab while 83 per cent have received both shots.