People across Harborough praised for backing the Covid vaccination booster programme

People across Harborough are being praised for backing the Covid vaccination programme as the number of jabs given out in the district has topped 200,000.

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough District Council, spoke out as the new landmark was hit this week.

More than 3,000 people have had their vital booster shot in the last few days alone.

An impressive 205,384 vaccinations have been handed out to people over the last 12 months - including over 55,000 boosters.

Cllr King said: “I am delighted that so many people throughout Harborough have already had their coronavirus vaccinations.

“People right across the district have responded brilliantly since the programme started here last December.

“It’s absolutely crucial that you go out and get your booster as soon as you can,” said the Conservative council chief.

“We are facing an upsurge in Omicron Covid cases now right across the country.

“So it is critical that we go out and get the booster.

“It’s the best chance we have of defeating this pandemic and getting back to normal in the New Year.”

Cllr King spoke as it emerged that over 60,000 vaccines have been given to patients at Market Harborough Medical Centre on Coventry Road alone.

Harborough boasts the highest vaccination rate in Leicestershire.