An incredible 90 per cent of patients aged over 12 in Harborough have received one shot, 87 per cent have had two doses and almost 75 per cent have had a booster.More local people were vaccinated at a mobile vaccine clinic at St Luke’s Hospital in Market Harborough last weekend.Council leader Cllr Phil King has praised people for supporting one of the highest vaccination take-up rates in the country.
Over 220,000 Covid-19 jabs given to people in Harborough district over the last 16 months
Over 220,000 Covid-19 jabs have been given to people in Harborough district over the last 16 months.
By Red Williams
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 12:01 pm