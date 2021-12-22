Omicron latest: “It’s never been more important to get your booster vaccination," say Harborough councillors

Two leading councillors in Harborough are backing urgent calls for people to get the booster jab to step up the battle against Omicron.

Cllr Phil King and Cllr Phil Knowles have both spoken out as regional health bosses and civic chiefs have united to warn that the hard-stretched NHS in Leicestershire is facing “tremendous pressure”.

Today Cllr King, who leads Harborough District Council, told the Harborough Mail: “It’s never been more important to get your booster vaccination.

“We have to look after ourselves, each other and our NHS as the Omicron strain of Covid poses a serious threat.

“Over 60 per cent of eligible people in Harborough have already had the booster.

“So I hope that the rest of our population gets fully vaccinated as soon as possible to help defeat this pandemic,” said Cllr King.

“But on the whole I am optimistic and positive about the New Year as we all now look ahead to 2022.

“I’m pleased that the Chancellor has pledged £1 billion support for embattled businesses up and down the country.

“We are just waiting to hear the details now of how the Government wants local councils such as ours to hand out that cash to business people in Harborough.

“And as well as getting the booster I’d also appeal to people to get behind our fantastic local shops, hospitality venues and other businesses at this very difficult time.

“Please do all you can to fire up our vibrant local economy and our high streets right across Harborough district,” said Cllr King.

Cllr Phil Knowles, who leads the Liberal Democrats on Harborough council, told the Mail: “It’s totally imperative that people in Harborough arrange to get the booster in their arms.

“Getting fully vaccinated is the best chance we’ve all got of pushing this Covid pandemic back once and for all.

“This new Omicron variant is extremely virulent – and it’s spreading so quickly all over the country.

“We have to do the right thing this Christmas to look after our communities as well as ourselves and our loved ones,” insisted the veteran Harborough health campaigner.

“I’d like to wish all of the Harborough Mail’s readers – as well as everyone across the district – a very Merry Christmas and happy New Year.

“But please celebrate safely and sensibly over the next few days.

“Wear a face covering when you go into a shop or indoor space to respect the staff and your fellow shoppers, keep your distance and wash your hands.

“And I want to echo the rallying cry to support our brilliant local shops and businesses as much as you can,” said Cllr Knowles.

“It’s a fine line to walk between deciding when to impose new Covid restrictions to protect our health while trying to defend and look after our local economy at the same time.

“But I am sure that if we use our common sense and err on the side of caution we can try to stay healthy and well while also helping to keep our shops and business people afloat.”

The latest Covid rate for Harborough stands at 631.2 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s just below the county’s current average of 688.3 cases per 100,000.