The number of people testing positive for Covid in Harborough has increased by 67 per cent over the last week, the latest figures show today.

The district saw the fifth-highest increase in coronavirus cases in the country, new Public Health England statistics reveal.

Some 479 people gave positive tests in Harborough in the seven days to yesterday (Sunday).

That was up by 192 on the week before.