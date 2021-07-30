Number of Covid-19 cases in Harborough has fallen sharply

The number of Covid-19 cases in Harborough has plunged.

Coronavirus infections across the district have plummeted by 40 per cent over the last week.

Some 250 people tested positive for the virulent virus in the seven days to yesterday (Thursday) – that’s 168 fewer than the week before.

The infection rate per 100,000 people in Harborough has now dropped to 312, the latest figures show.

Over 130,000 people in the district have now had at least one vaccination as the successful vaccine rollout continues apace.

A remarkable 130,686 jabs have now been given since people received the first shots in Market Harborough last December.

Just over 75 per cent of adults locally have now had both doses.