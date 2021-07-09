New push to get people vaccinated against Covid in Harborough and Leicestershire

A new push is being kickstarted to urge people to get their Covid vaccination in Leicestershire.

A new push is being kickstarted to urge people to get their Covid vaccination in Leicestershire

Police chiefs, council leaders and directors of public health are thanking those who have already come forward to have their jab.

They are now reminding people to book a slot or drop into a clinic before restrictions are eased from Monday July 19.

Drop-in clinics are to be staged at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Monday July 12 and Tuesday July 13.

You can find out more here:

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics To Be Held At King Power Stadium (lcfc.com)

More than 1.3 million doses of the Covid vaccine have already been given out by the NHS across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

But more people still need to come forward to ensure communities are protected.

Chief Constable Simon Cole, who leads on emergency planning for the city, county and Rutland said: “The big result is almost here for England.

“But before the final whistle blows, and to avoid extra time, we want as many people locally to have booked their first or second jab.

“We want life to get back to normal, as safely as possible.

“Getting both jabs should be at the top of everyone’s summer check list this year.”

Cllr Nick Rushton, the leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “I want people to enjoy things again safely – especially this weekend.

“I’d like to thank all those people who’ve taken swift action when they’ve got their text messages and letters about getting a jab.”

He added: “It’s the summer holidays now and everyone is keen to get out.

“Being able to prove your vaccination status will be vital in the months ahead - so don’t miss out because you haven’t had your jab in time.”

Director of public health for Leicester, Ivan Browne, said: “We’ve done everything we can to buy time in Leicester and Leicestershire.

“People have made sacrifices for well over a year.

“We don’t want to blow all those gains because people haven’t come forward for their first and second jabs yet.”

Anyone who has not yet been vaccinated or is due their second dose is urged to get their jab in the next fortnight as the NHS ramps up the number of vaccine opportunities ahead of July 19.

As well as adding more drop-in clinics, the Moderna vaccine is also being offered for the first time in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland at the city’s Peepul Centre.

There are three ways to get your jab in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland:

1. Use the national booking service at www.nhs.uk or by calling 119 to book at the Peepul Centre, the hospitals, pharmacies and Sturdee Road Health and Wellbeing Centre

2. If your GP practice is offering vaccines, they will contact you to let you know you can book an appointment