Nearly three-quarters of people in the Harborough district have now received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine

Nearly three-quarters of people in the Harborough district have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 54,337 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 71% of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 52,921 were aged 25 and over – 77% of the age group.

It means 1,416 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 68,686 people in the Harborough district have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 90% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across the Harborough district.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Houghton, Thurby and Scraptoft, with 75.2% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Market Harborough West, Great Bowden and Lubenham, 74.2%

3) Tilton, Billesdon and Great Easton, 73.9%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Market Harborough Central, 61.8%

2) Market Harborough South and Little Bowden, 67.7%

3) Broughton Astley, 68.6%

Across England, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 26.4 million people aged 25 and over – 67% of the age group.