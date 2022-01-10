More than 350 people get vaccinated in one day at a special walk-in clinic in Harborough
They went along to get their first, second or booster shots at the town’s busy medical hub
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:40 pm
Updated
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:42 pm
More than 350 people boosted the fight to beat the Covid pandemic by getting vaccinated in Market Harborough on Saturday.
A total of 357 people were jabbed by staff at a special walk-in clinic at Market Harborough Medical Centre on Coventry Road.
They went along to get their first, second or booster shots at the town’s busy medical hub.
Over 68,000 jabs have now been given to patients at the surgery since Harborough’s highly-successful vaccination programme was launched in December 2020.