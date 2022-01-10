More than 350 people get vaccinated in one day at a special walk-in clinic in Harborough

More than 350 people boosted the fight to beat the Covid pandemic by getting vaccinated in Market Harborough on Saturday.

A total of 357 people were jabbed by staff at a special walk-in clinic at Market Harborough Medical Centre on Coventry Road.

They went along to get their first, second or booster shots at the town’s busy medical hub.

