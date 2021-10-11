More than 143,000 Covid-19 jabs have been given out in the Harborough district

More than 143,000 Covid-19 jabs have been given to tens of thousands of people in the Harborough district.

Just over 73,500 people have had one vaccination and almost 70,000 both shots, the latest Public Health England figures show.

Some 89 per cent of people aged 16 and over in Harborough have received one dose and 84 per cent have had both jabs.

