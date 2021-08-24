More than 1,000 youngsters aged under 18 in the Harborough district have now received a Covid-19 vaccination.

Teenagers aged 16 and over were invited to get a shot earlier this month at drop-in clinics in Leicestershire.

And 16 and 17-year-olds can now book an appointment on the NHS website.

More than 1,000 youngsters aged under 18 in the Harborough district have now received a Covid-19 vaccination.

Some 1,070 teenagers under 18 living in the Harborough district have now had one jab, the latest figures show.

The number includes some children aged over 12, who have underlying conditions or who live with others at high risk.

Over 136,000 vaccinations have now been given to people in Harborough district since the massive roll-out started last December.