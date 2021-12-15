Leicestershire’s health chief threatened by aggressive shopper who wasn’t wearing a mask

Leicestershire’s public health chief Mike Sandys was threatened in his local store by an aggressive shopper who wasn’t wearing a mask.

Mike, the county’s Director of Public Health, was stunned when the man targeted him after he politely asked him to keep his distance.

The drama blew up out of the blue as he shopped in the Tesco store near his home in Nottingham the other night.

“I was at the till buying my mushrooms and minding my own business when a much younger couple came over making a lot of noise.

“They were not wearing face coverings as they should have been inside the shop.

“I simply asked them to keep their distance and not to get too close to me,” shocked Mike told the Harborough Mail this afternoon.

“But the man suddenly became very angry and threatened to punch me out there and then.

“The woman with him tried to calm the bloke down.

“But I wasn’t hanging around – he was about 30 years younger than me and a lot bigger.”

Calling on people in Harborough and across Leicestershire to respect each other out and about this Christmas and New Year, Mike added: “None of us wants to see totally unacceptable behaviour like that in shops or anywhere else.