Leicestershire public health chief honoured for helping to spearhead the county’s fight to beat the Covid-19 pandemic

Leicestershire public health chief Mike Sandys has been honoured by Loughborough University for helping to spearhead the county’s fight to beat the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

Mike, the county council’s Director of Public Health, has been awarded an honorary degree by the university to recognise his “outstanding contribution” to tackling the unprecedented coronavirus crisis.

He was presented with his degree, along with Ivan Browne, the Director of Public Health at Leicester City Council, at the university’s summer graduation ceremonies yesterday (Monday).

Leicestershire public health chief Mike Sandys has been honoured by Loughborough University for helping to spearhead the county’s fight to beat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both health experts have worked night and day to lead and guide the people of Leicester and Leicestershire through the country’s toughest time since the Second World War.

“Their contribution to the region during such difficult times has been truly outstanding,” said Professor Robert Allison, Vice-Chancellor of Loughborough University.

“We are delighted to be able recognise and celebrate all they have done with the award of Honorary Degrees.”

Mike said: “This is unexpected and a real privilege.

Leicestershire public health chief Mike Sandys has been honoured by Loughborough University for helping to spearhead the county’s fight to beat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t have led the public health response in Leicestershire without the heroic efforts of the people around me – in the team, the wider partnership, and of course my family who’ve supported me through long days and nights.”

He added: “I accept this honour recognising that many lives have been changed this year - and it has been so difficult for many families.

“But we have pulled together as a community and I am hopeful for the future.”

Leicestershire County Council leader Cllr Nick Rushton said: “I’m delighted that Mike has been honoured for his dedication to public health during the pandemic.

“He has demonstrated strength, selflessness, and professionalism to keep people safe and steer our local efforts.