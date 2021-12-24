How to get your Covid vaccination in Harborough between Christmas and New Year

Mistrys Pharmacy on the town’s High Street is holding sessions on Wednesday December 29, Thursday December 30 and Friday December 31 between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

You will be able to get jabbed at a Covid vaccination clinic being staged in Market Harborough between Christmas and New Year.

Mistrys Pharmacy on the town’s High Street is holding sessions on Wednesday December 29, Thursday December 30 and Friday December 31 between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

The popular chemist store will be giving people first, second or booster shots as local health bosses and civic chiefs implore people to get fully vaccinated in a bid to defeat a surge of Omicron cases.