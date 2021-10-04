Health leaders urge those nervous about needles to come forward amid high Covid rates in Harborough

Health leaders are urging people nervous about getting a Covid-19 jab to come forward and get help amid high infection rates in Leicestershire.

Staff and clinicians at Covid-19 vaccination clinics said they are there to support people scared of needles by offering ways to ensure they can have their vaccinations “safely and comfortably”.

They are offering to help as the Covid-19 infection rate in Harborough climbed to become the fifth highest in England.

The coronavirus infection rate in Harborough jumped to 664.7 per 100,000 people – almost double the national average.

Urging people to get vaccinated to help combat the pandemic, Dr Sulaxni Nainani, a Leicestershire GP, said: “Needle phobia is a very common fear affecting almost one in 10 people.

“We understand that when people have a fear of this nature it can be worrying to get vaccinated.

“But please be reassured that we can help people to get vaccinated in a way that helps them to alleviate their worries.” To get help if you suffer needle phobia, you can either book in or walk in to a vaccination clinic as normal.

Let a member of staff know you are nervous when you arrive for your vaccination so they can arrange for you to receive it in the best way for you.

This could include:

• Getting you seen more quickly so you don’t need to wait

• Arranging for you to speak to a clinical member of staff to help put you at ease

• Vaccinating you in an area, away from other people, where you can lie down if it makes you more comfortable

• Having an additional member of staff to sit with you while you are being vaccinated to distract you from the injection or help to keep you calm.

“Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 offers the best possible protection to help prevent people from becoming seriously unwell from the virus.

“We want to make sure that everyone is able to take the vaccine,” added Dr Nainani.

“So even if you have any concerns or special requirements in order to get vaccinated please contact either your GP or speak to a member of staff at a walk-in clinic.

“A member of the team will be on hand to help.”