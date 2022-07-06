Harborough residents urged to be extra vigilant this summer as Covid-19 infection rates start to climb again

Families in Harborough are being urged to be extra vigilant this summer as Covid-19 infection rates start to climb again.

A special message to parents has now been sent via schools in the district and across the county exhorting people to take care if they have any symptoms and to avoid spreading the virus as much as possible.

Cllr Louise Richardson, Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet member for health, said: “Many families are rightly looking forward to their summer holiday this year.

“It will be the first break for a long time that many people will take without restrictions.

“Of course, we want to see the back of Covid-19 but it’s still part of our daily lives,” said Cllr Richardson.

“We can all take steps to avoid it spreading – which will help everyone enjoy healthy holidays.”

Mike Sandys, Leicestershire’s Director of Public Health, said: “For many Covid-19 is in the rear-view mirror, but we are still seeing new variants which give us cause for concern.

“My simple advice is to take sensible steps to stay safe.

“Try not to pack an extra case of Covid-19 for your holiday.”

Dr Caroline Trevithick is executive director of nursing, quality and performance and deputy chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB).

She said: “We don’t know for sure how many people have Covid-19 in the city, county or in Rutland.

“But we do know that there are more people in hospital with it – and that’s an indicator of how much of the virus is out in the community.

“Covid-19 puts pressure on all health and social care services, from GPs to care homes.

“I would say don’t ignore it – be aware of it over the summer and do the right thing if you have symptoms,” said Dr Trevithick.

“It’s still not too late to get your first or second dose of the vaccine, and this includes children aged 5+.

“It’s also important to have the booster dose when it is due, because the effectiveness of the vaccine reduces over time.

“Please do make sure you are up to date with your vaccines as they offer the best protection available.”

The number of cases in the county is no longer measured.

But the number of patients in Leicester’s three major hospitals with Covid-19 has now risen to 140.

Check out the latest advice on staying safe, testing, staying home, and travelling at: www.gov.uk/coronavirus