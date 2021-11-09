Harborough MP urges people to get their booster jab

People in Harborough are being urged to get their booster jab by local MP Neil O’Brien in an attempt to beat the coronavirus.

The Harborough MP spoke as it emerged that 145,839 jabs have been given to people throughout the district with 75,410 people getting a first dose and 70,429 two shots.

And 1.5 million people across the East Midlands have now received their Covid booster to help protect them from the virus as winter looms.

145,839 jabs have been given to people throughout the district with 75,410 people getting a first dose and 70,429 two shots

The National Booking Service is now being updated to allow those eligible for a booster - people over 50 and those most at risk of Covid-19 - to pre-book their jab five months after their second dose.

You will still receive your shot six months after your second dose.

But the change will speed up the programme by allowing people to receive a jab the day they become eligible, rather than waiting for a convenient appointment.

You will also be able to book by calling 119 and can get vaccinated at hundreds of walk-in sites nationwide six months after your second dose without an appointment.

MP Neil said: “It is absolutely fantastic news that over 1.5 million people across the East Midlands have received a booster dose or third vaccination, which will offer life-saving protection to them and their loved ones this winter.

“Those people, including everyone who has got their third jab in Harborough, are part of the 10 million people across the country who have already received a booster jab.”

He stressed: “I would urge anyone who is eligible and hasn’t yet come forward to get a booster jab as soon as possible, by booking online or at one of our local walk-in sites.

“We can all do our bit this winter to protect our loved ones and the NHS, and to stay ahead in the race against the virus, by taking up the offer of a vaccine as soon as we are eligible.”