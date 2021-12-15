Harborough MP backs new Covid-19 restrictions after 100 Tory backbenchers voted against the Government

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien today backed new Covid-19 restrictions after 100 Tory backbenchers voted against the Government.

Neil said the new curbs were vital to help beat the Omicron strain of the virus spreading as he got behind embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Conservative MP spoke out hours after the Premier faced his biggest revolt yet in the Commons last night (Tuesday).

“The Omicron strain is coming at us very quickly and we have to act now.

“You can’t drive in the rear view mirror, we’ve got to get a grip now.

“The NHS could be in crisis in the near future, the statistics are alarming,” Neil told the Harborough Mail today.

“The Omicron virus is accelerating so quickly.

“We have to be responsible, this is just a light touch on the brakes.

“You will have to show that you’ve been fully vaccinated to get into a nightclub or crowded indoor event.

“What’s wrong with that?

“It’s a pretty minimalist thing to do.

“These are fairly low key measures,” said the dad-of-two, whose wife is a doctor.

“We all have to work together to beat the spread of Covid.

“We can’t just sit here and do nothing.

“We have to get through this and we have to reduce the number of people infected.

“I can’t answer for my fellow MPs who voted against these new measures,” said Neil.

“But I was always going to support them.

“The Omicron strain is accelerating too fast – and there’s just too much uncertainty around it.”

Asked if the stunning backbench Tory rebellion has undermined Boris Johnson’s authority amid talk of a leadership challenge, Neil replied: “We should leave Boris alone and get on fighting the Covid pandemic together.

“Almost every time MPs are quoted in the Sunday papers or the Nationals having a go at Boris they are unnamed.

“He is safe as far as I am concerned – let him get on with the job.