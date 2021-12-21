Harborough Covid latest: Health bosses urge people to get boosters in arms as rates remain high

Health bosses, police chiefs and top councillors are uniting to urge people across Harborough – get the booster jab this Christmas to help beat a dramatic surge of Omicron Covid cases.

They are sending out the clarion rallying cry to get fully vaccinated against the fast-spreading coronavirus variant now as they hailed the booster as the “greatest Christmas present” you can get.

Worried NHS leaders backed up by civic leaders in Leicestershire are issuing the SoS appeal as the current Covid rate for Harborough stands at 631.2 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s actually come down from the district’s all time high of almost 750 cases earlier this month and is hovering just below the county’s current average of 688.3 cases per 100,000.

But there is absolutely no room for complacency as Leicestershire has been hit by nearly 7,000 Covid cases in the last week alone - a huge hike of 20 per cent over the previous seven days.

Today Andy Williams, chief executive of the three local NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “Jabs in arms is our number one priority for the next 10 days.

“But if people need help, they will get it.

“We’re open for emergency issues and urgent care.

“By choosing the right source of help – whether that’s a local pharmacy, the NHS website, or 111 – people will help us deliver the booster programme.”

Andy added: “It’s incredibly important that people get their booster jab now.

“We have to understand just how important the booster is to protect you and others from Omicron.

“Getting vaccinated is by far and way the most effective weapon we have in our struggle against Covid.”

The NHS chief is also calling on people in Harborough to maintain social distancing over Christmas and the New Year, to wear face coverings indoors and to wash their hands regularly.

“We could well get very high levels of sickness and we’re very concerned about high levels of sickness among our staff – and have less people to care for more people who are ill,” stressed Andy, as he said the NHS in Leicestershire is under “tremendous pressure”.

Warning that the county is battling a “wave of infection”, Mike Sandys, the director of public health for Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “We don’t know whether Omicron will lead to more people in hospital.

“But we do know it will lead to many more people being unwell and off sick – and that will put unbelievable pressure on essential services.

“To try to slow the spread, I’d ask people to think long and hard about who they mix with over the coming weeks.

“I know this is difficult,” admitted Mike.

“But not mixing more than we have to and prioritising the gatherings we attend will help hold back the wave of infection that is happening right now.”

Cllr Deborah Taylor, Leicestershire County Council’s deputy leader, said today: “We know that two jabs offer little or no protection against Omicron.

“So the advice is clear – get boosted as soon as you can, even if that means bringing your appointment forward.”

She warned that the soaring number of Omicron cases in Leicestershire will have a severe impact on services across the board – from the NHS to rubbish collections to social care.

“Use your common sense and protect yourself and your families as well as everyone else – get fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination centres are open on Christmas Day,” said Cllr Taylor.

“Getting the booster is the greatest Christmas present that you can get this year.”

As part of a massive county-wide co-ordinated effort, fire officers are set to knock on doors in priority areas to encourage people to get their vaccine.

Leicestershire’s Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Callum Faint said: “We’re proud to support our NHS colleagues in any way we can with the vaccination programme.

“This amongst other activities may include uniformed officers knocking on doors and talking to people about the steps they can take.”

Supt Adam Slonecki, of Leicestershire Police, said the force is launching a significantly-enhanced operation over Christmas and the New Year in a bid to combat the spread of the highly-infectious Omicron virus.

The senior police officer warned that there has been an increase in domestic abuse incidents locally as child safeguarding has become more vital than ever.

“It’s very important to bear in mind that there is risk when we lock ourselves away.

“The booster programme is very important in helping to keep people safe both outside and inside their own homes,” said Supt Slonecki.

Ivan Browne, Director of Public Health for Leicester City Council, said: “We know that cases of Omicron are rising across the country and also here in Leicester.

“We also know that a vaccine booster gives you the best protection possible against it, so it’s vital to get your jabs as soon as you are eligible.”

NHS leaders are also warning of the pressure the vaccination programme will put on health services over the next fortnight.

They are imploring people “to make the right choice if they need help”.

There have been challenges with the national booking system on the NHS website.