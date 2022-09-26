GPs urge Leicestershire residents to take up offer of Covid booster jab

Residents are urged to take the offer of the jab when they are eligible

Doctors are urging residents to take up their offer of the Covid booster vaccine.

GPs say people in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland should have the jab when they are eligible, in order to top up their immunity.

Currently, people aged 65 and over, people who are immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers can book an appointment for an autumn booster of the vaccine.

Residents will then be invited in priority order.

Dr Caroline Trevithick, chief nursing officer and deputy chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board, said: “Covid is more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions. This winter it is expected that many respiratory infections, including Covid and flu, may be circulating at high levels.

“If you have missed any of your Covid vaccination doses you should have them as soon as possible. If you are eligible for the autumn booster but think you have missed a previous booster you should still go ahead – you will not need another dose.”

Those eligible for a flu vaccine may also be able to have the jab at the same time as their autumn Covid booster.

Local GPs have released videos in various languages about the importance of getting the vaccine. Click here to watch.

Call 119 or visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book- coronavirus-vaccination to book an appointment.