Efforts to boost the Harborough economy amid the impact of the 21-month Covid pandemic are being pumped up by council

Efforts to boost the local economy amid the shattering impact of the 21-month Covid pandemic are being pumped up by Harborough District Council.

Cllr Phil King, the authority’s leader, told a full council meeting last night (Monday) that they had launched an initiative to train up more lorry drivers as the entire country battled a drastic shortage.

“We were able to establish partnerships with logistics businesses and training agencies in order to ensure that the provision of such training can be delivering quickly and is directly linked to local employment opportunities,” the Conservative council chief told councillors.

“So far we have funded 12 individuals.

“But by early 2022 we anticipate having supported nearly 20 individuals to be trained and taken up employment in the local logistics sector, with a number of them having previously been either unemployed or in low-paid employment.”

Cllr King said the Shop Front Enhancement Grants Scheme has helped to support the local retail sector and improved town centre environments.

He said they have “established a grants scheme to help businesses and building owners, invest in building improvements”.

“This includes support for the decoration of shop frontages, new windows or doors, installation or restoration of shop awnings, new advertising signage, including hanging signs and training to help to dress windows attractively and seasonally,” said Cllr King.

“So far, we have received well over 50 enquiries, both from businesses within our main town centres, as well as a number of businesses from within some of our smaller villages, with 23 grants having so far been paid out, totally nearly £45k.”

He stressed they have also set up a monthly Job Club in Lutterworth - where the Job Centre was closed several years ago – so that people don’t have to travel to Market Harborough or Leicester.

“In particular, this acts as a ‘one stop shop’ for accessing the various agencies involved in supporting job seekers, including Job Centre Plus, National Careers Service, the Work Live Leicestershire project, as well as our economic development team,” said Cllr King.

The council leader said they have also adapted the Covid Grants for Businesses scheme to “support businesses in survival mode”.

Cllr King said they are helping businesses slash their carbon footprint, supporting digital technology solutions and encouraging the adoption of sustainable and innovative solutions.

“So far we have funded 53 businesses with Innovation projects,” he said.

Cllr King told members they are still offering Business Survival grants to back businesses “still severely impacted by the extended Covid-19 restrictions and which have not been able to get any other support from other sources”.

“Since the new schemes came in, we have funded 38 businesses with Business Survival grants,” he said.

Cllr King said they want to use a Go Green Business Convention on Monday January 31 to encourage local businesses to help supercharge a new green economy.