Covid vaccinations will be available to all children aged from 5 to 11 in Leicestershire from this weekend.

From tomorrow (Saturday) parents will be able to book a jab for their child using the National Booking System.

And from Monday (April 4) selected local walk-in clinics will also be open to this age group.

The new move comes after Covid shots were limited to 5-11-year-olds who are clinically vulnerable or immunosuppressed.

But it’s now recommended that the vaccination is offered to everyone in that age group to boost immunity and increase their protection against any future waves of the virus.

Dr Caroline Trevithick, executive director of nursing, quality and performance and deputy chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “We are really pleased that vaccination has been extended to the wider group of healthy 5-11-year-olds.

“It will protect them against serious Covid infection and reduce the risk of passing on the infection to their family and others they come into contact with, but there are other benefits too.

“The vaccine will make it easier for children to avoid putting their lives and education on hold because of further disruption to schools, hobbies and social events due to the virus,” said Dr Trevithick.

“We recognise getting vaccinated might be a strange experience for children so young.

“But our vaccinators have been provided with additional training and have a range of distraction techniques available to them to help support your child.

“Our clinics are also making the environment child-friendly and welcoming for families with young children, such as cartoons to watch on TV, activities like colouring and each child will get a certificate after their vaccination.”

Children aged 5-11 with no other underlying health conditions will be offered two child doses of the vaccine, with at least 12 weeks between doses.

If a child has had Covid the vaccine will give them extra protection, but they will need to wait 12 weeks before getting vaccinated.

Those 5-11 year-olds more at risk from the illness can already get two child doses, eight weeks apart, and their GP or hospital specialist should be in touch to arrange this.