Children aged 12 to 15 in Harborough who are clinically extremely vulnerable and at increased risk from Covid are being urged to get vaccinated.

Youngsters who live with someone who is at risk are also being implored to have the jab.

Clinics for eligible children are being held at Leicester Royal Infirmary and Loughborough Hospital.

And appointments can be booked by parents or guardians online or by telephone.

Eligible children aged 12 to 15 can get vaccinated against Covid-19 if either:

• They live with someone more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

• Or they have a condition that means they're at high risk from Covid-19 themselves.

Conditions that mean your child may be at high risk and can get vaccinated are:

• A severe problem with the brain or nerves, such as cerebral palsy

• Down's syndrome

• Severe or multiple learning disabilities (or they're on the learning disability register)

• A condition that means they're more likely to get infections (such as some genetic conditions or types of cancer).

Caroline Trevithick, deputy chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “With rates of Covid infections increasing again, especially among young people, it’s vitally important that the most vulnerable children are protected.

“We also need to continue to protect vulnerable adults from the virus,” she said.

“And this includes reducing the risk of children they live with bringing the virus into the home.

“If your child is eligible, you may already have been contacted by your GP practice and invited to make an appointment.

“But you can also book an appointment for your child at one of our hospital clinics.

“Please do take up this opportunity to have the life-saving vaccine.”

Appointments can be booked online using the following links: • Clinics at Leicester Royal Infirmary: https://tinyurl.com/4xsar8t5When asked for a PIN, enter the following code: CovidVL19 • Clinics at Loughborough Hospital: https://tinyurl.com/ky2m5cvzNo PIN is required for this clinic.