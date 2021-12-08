Almost 37,000 people across Harborough have already had their Covid booster jabs
Some 43 per cent of people aged over 12 in Harborough have now had their third shot
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 11:00 am
The figure includes over 11,000 at Market Harborough Medical Centre on Coventry Road alone as the NHS battles to combat the coronavirus pandemic this winter.
Some 43 per cent of people aged over 12 in Harborough have now had their third shot - with 36,992 jabs given out altogether.