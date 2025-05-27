Community hospital opens doors in Loughborough

CHEC’s new site set to reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, is ready to welcome patients after officially opening its doors in Loughborough. Conveniently located at The Rushes Shopping Centre, the facility will help reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice by providing access to ophthalmology services in the community.

With nearby parking and excellent public transport links, the new community hospital is equipped with a state-of-the-art ophthalmology theatre. Now accepting referrals, CHEC Loughborough is supporting the NHS to reduce waiting times by treating patients within four weeks or less.

Bhavin Vadhia, Hospital Manager, said: “For well over a decade, we’ve been trusted by the NHS to deliver healthcare services in the community. We’re excited to welcome our first patients, and encourage residents to get in touch to learn more about how we work with the NHS to make much-needed treatments more accessible.

“Patient choice, exceptional care and equity of access are central to CHEC’s operations and ethos, which is why we’re proud to collaborate with NHS partners nationwide, helping to keep waiting times to a minimum while delivering the very best quality of care.”

To learn more about accessing the services CHEC provides at its Loughborough site, please contact [email protected]