Community hospital opens doors in Loughborough

By Mollie Britton
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 13:57 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 16:28 BST
Community hospital opens doors in LoughboroughCommunity hospital opens doors in Loughborough
Community hospital opens doors in Loughborough
CHEC’s new site set to reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, is ready to welcome patients after officially opening its doors in Loughborough. Conveniently located at The Rushes Shopping Centre, the facility will help reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice by providing access to ophthalmology services in the community.

With nearby parking and excellent public transport links, the new community hospital is equipped with a state-of-the-art ophthalmology theatre. Now accepting referrals, CHEC Loughborough is supporting the NHS to reduce waiting times by treating patients within four weeks or less.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bhavin Vadhia, Hospital Manager, said: “For well over a decade, we’ve been trusted by the NHS to deliver healthcare services in the community. We’re excited to welcome our first patients, and encourage residents to get in touch to learn more about how we work with the NHS to make much-needed treatments more accessible.

“Patient choice, exceptional care and equity of access are central to CHEC’s operations and ethos, which is why we’re proud to collaborate with NHS partners nationwide, helping to keep waiting times to a minimum while delivering the very best quality of care.”

To learn more about accessing the services CHEC provides at its Loughborough site, please contact [email protected]

Related topics:NHS
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice