Buildings in Harborough bathed in blue to celebrate 75th anniversary of the NHS
Buildings in Market Harborough were bathed in blue last night (Wednesday) to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
Those taking part included the Symington Building, which houses the council offices, and the Market Harborough Building Society.
Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Lighting up our building is a small gesture of appreciation for the tireless work that the NHS staff do every day to care for people. The council acknowledges and appreciates the enormous contribution made by the NHS to our community.”