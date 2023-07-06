News you can trust since 1854
Buildings in Harborough bathed in blue to celebrate 75th anniversary of the NHS

It was part of national initiative
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
Market Harborough town centre turns blue for NHS 75th anniversary. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Market Harborough town centre turns blue for NHS 75th anniversary. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Buildings in Market Harborough were bathed in blue last night (Wednesday) to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

Those taking part included the Symington Building, which houses the council offices, and the Market Harborough Building Society.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “Lighting up our building is a small gesture of appreciation for the tireless work that the NHS staff do every day to care for people. The council acknowledges and appreciates the enormous contribution made by the NHS to our community.”

Market Harborough town centre turns blue for NHS 75th anniversary. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERMarket Harborough town centre turns blue for NHS 75th anniversary. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Market Harborough town centre turns blue for NHS 75th anniversary. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Market Harborough town centre turns blue for NHS 75th anniversary. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERMarket Harborough town centre turns blue for NHS 75th anniversary. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Market Harborough town centre turns blue for NHS 75th anniversary. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Market Harborough town centre turns blue for NHS 75th anniversary. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERMarket Harborough town centre turns blue for NHS 75th anniversary. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Market Harborough town centre turns blue for NHS 75th anniversary. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
