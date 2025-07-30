Breaking the silence to improve outcomes in the black community

Two doctors from the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) are working directly with local communities to break down cultural, social, and practical barriers to cancer care.

Consultant Medical Oncologist, Olubukola Ayodele and Ear, Nose and Throat Consultant Oladejo Olaleye, are combining their clinical expertise to improve cancer awareness and encourage earlier diagnosis particularly within Leicester’s Black and ethnic minority communities, where outcomes are poorer, and diagnoses often come late.

Together, they are leading a programme called ‘Cancer Conversations’ that brings cancer education directly into trusted spaces like churches, sports clubs, and community groups. The aim is to create safe, familiar environments where people feel empowered to ask questions, learn about cancer symptoms and screening, and get the support they need.

As part of this work, they have hosted interactive breast health workshops, held head and neck cancer awareness talks, and are working with the community to establish Leicester’s first Black-led cancer support group – creating a space where people can speak openly about diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

Olubukola Ayodele and Oladejo Olaleye at the Leicester African Caribbean Centre

Olubukola Ayodele said: “In some areas of Leicester, breast screening uptake among Black women is below 40%. We realised this isn’t just about access, it’s about trust, education, and visibility.

“At our workshops, women have told us they didn’t know what screening was or feared what might happen if something was found. We’re helping to demystify those fears by showing them how self-checks work, explaining what screening involves, and reassuring them that early detection can mean better outcomes.

“Oladejo Olaleye added: “A lot of the men we meet simply haven’t been given the tools to talk about their health or the encouragement to act on symptoms early. In some cultures, there’s a belief that you should ‘tough it out’ or that cancer is a death sentence. That silence is costing lives.

“We’ve had powerful conversations in barbershops and clubs, places where men naturally gather and feel at ease. We speak openly about the signs of cancers I treat, like persistent sore throats, mouth ulcers, or difficulty swallowing, and why waiting too long can reduce treatment options.

“By meeting men on their terms and in their language, we’re breaking down fear and helping them see that seeking help is strength, not weakness.”

Their work is already having an impact – improving awareness, reducing fear, and fostering partnerships with African, Caribbean, Somali and South Asian organisations. Their next joint focus is prostate cancer, with targeted outreach events being planned in partnership with Prostate Cancer UK to support early diagnosis among Black men, who face significantly higher risk.

This collaborative effort is part of UHL’s broader Prevention Strategy, which is part of the Trust’s commitment to delivering high-quality care for all and being trusted in every community across Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland.