Lifesaving regional Air Ambulance helicopters raced to almost 800 critical incidents in Leicestershire and Rutland in 2021.

Lifesaving regional Air Ambulance helicopters raced to almost 800 critical incidents in Leicestershire and Rutland in 2021.

The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) crews were backed up by their Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) colleagues.

They flew to treat and rescue seriously injured and seriously ill people a total of 772 times in Leicestershire and Rutland last year.

Lifesaving regional Air Ambulance helicopters raced to almost 800 critical incidents in Leicestershire and Rutland in 2021.

Derbyshire had 785 callouts, Warwickshire 381 and Northamptonshire had 375 over the last 12 months.

Crews dashed to more medical incidents (35 per cent) than road traffic accidents (25 per cent).

Assaults, self-harm and mental health incidents made up 24 per cent of missions, falls 10 per cent, sports injuries four per cent and industrial accidents two per cent.

“Starting 2021 with another lockdown continued to impact our lifesaving charity’s funds as more fundraising events had to be cancelled and our stores remained closed,” said Air Ambulance chief executive Andy Williamson.

Lifesaving regional Air Ambulance helicopters raced to almost 800 critical incidents in Leicestershire and Rutland in 2021.

“Despite this, our 24/7 lifesaving service enhanced further as we brought on board two brand new replacement aircraft which, as you can see from our stats, continued to remain on the frontline, fully operational for those who needed us.

“As a charity, our mission is clear – to continue providing leading pre-hospital emergency care to our patients and to support the NHS,” said Andy.

“This year our vital service will again be there - 365 days a year - for those in their hour of need.

“But to do this we need the support of people within our communities now more than ever before.”

The charity aims to further develop and progress in 2022 through taking blood onboard and training its critical care paramedics in the use of ultrasound equipment.

The organisation is also setting out to upgrade its critical care cars and base facilities for crews and is urging communities to show their support as the charity builds on the 45,351-plus missions it has carried out since being launched in 2003.