Youngsters welcome new outdoor play area at a Harborough primary school

Youngsters at a Harborough primary school will have more opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors.

A new, outdoor early years play area has been installed at Bringhurst Primary School in Great Easton Road.

The area, which features a climbing tower, a table and stools, and which is suitable for small bikes, was officially opened this week.

It was funded thanks to donations from the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and the David Ross Education Trust.

All children from across the school joined in for the official cutting of the ribbon, with excitement and cheers filling the air.

Headteacher Radha Badhan, along with Simon Rose, director of primary education at the trust, addressed the ‘animated crowds’ and joined in the celebrations.

Bringhurst governors Katie Smith and Clare Haywood also joined, with the ribbon being cut by the PTA chair Amanda Biggs.

Parents of the reception class were invited to come and see their children in action and to share the playful learning together.

Headteacher Radha Badhan said: “We are so delighted for our new early years area to be opened here at Bringhurst. We know our children are going to flourish and love learning in this new wonderful environment.”

Amanda Biggs, chair of the PTA, added: “Thank you to all of our parents, children, teachers and community here at Bringhurst for raising the money to make this new wonderful outdoor learning area for our children, and to give our reception children the very best start to their educational journey.”

