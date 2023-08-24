Welland Park Academy students in Harborough celebrate another successful year of excellent GCSE results

Welland Park Academy students, staff, and parents are celebrating another successful year of excellent GCSE results.

Welland Park Academy students, staff and parents are celebrating another successful year of excellent GCSE results.

Defying the widely reported national trend for GCSE grading returning to pre-COVID levels, students at Welland Park Academy have made excellent progress including many top grade 9s across the full range of subjects, with high numbers securing good and strong passes in both English and maths.

The leadership team praised the cohort who have overcome so much during their five years at the school, including significant disruption to learning during the national lockdowns when they were in Years 8 and 9.

Vice Principal Matt Jerred said: “We are grateful to our staff, governors, and the students' parents for all they have done to support our students but more than this we are extremely proud of our students’ tremendous efforts and achievements, including those not measured by GCSE grades, and of the young adults they have become.

"The progress of our students is remarkable, with a significant number scoring two or three grades higher than the national levels of expected progress. Coupled with their achievements in the sporting arena, debating competitions and in the arts, we know that this excellent group of students are destined for an exciting future and we are immensely proud”.