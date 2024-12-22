Welland Park Academy steps into action
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Action Awareness East Midlands is a local charity for people who suffer from bullying and suicide.
Director of Action Awareness East Midlands, Wayne Jones said “we received an enquiry from Tom Hardy (Assistant Operations Manager) at Welland Park Academy to ask if they could donate 80 desktop PCs, 6 Laptops and 20 iPads to the charity”. As they had been told by a local business (Enrich Tech Solutions), based in Market Harborough Market Hall about the charity.
The donated IT equipment will be sent to individuals, local community groups, and schools who are unable to afford IT equipment.
Action Awareness runs a grant scheme to anyone, any age, who needs assistance. If anyone is interested or needs assistance with a grant please look on our website www.actionawarenesseastmidlands.co.uk or email [email protected] and we will only be too pleased to assist in any way we can.
The picture shows the certificate of appreciation presented from Action Awareness East Midlands to Welland Park Academy Market Harborough. The picture is taken in front of the Welland Park Family Values.
The values are:
At the Welland Park Family We:
· Respect
· Preserve
· Achieve
With Kindness
Wayne Jones Action Awareness Director said “None of our success would be possible without generous donors like you. Thank you again for your commitment and kindness.”