Welland Park Academy steps into action

By Wayne Jones
Contributor
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 20:20 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 09:56 GMT
Welland Park Academy, Market Harborough, stepped into Action this month and donated their redundant PCs, Laptops, and iPads to a local charity Action Awareness East Midlands.

Action Awareness East Midlands is a local charity for people who suffer from bullying and suicide.

Director of Action Awareness East Midlands, Wayne Jones said “we received an enquiry from Tom Hardy (Assistant Operations Manager) at Welland Park Academy to ask if they could donate 80 desktop PCs, 6 Laptops and 20 iPads to the charity”. As they had been told by a local business (Enrich Tech Solutions), based in Market Harborough Market Hall about the charity.

The donated IT equipment will be sent to individuals, local community groups, and schools who are unable to afford IT equipment.

In the picture are Pete Leatherland (Principal), Tom Hardy (Assistant Operations Manager), and Lee Dickens (Network Manager) with certificate of apperication from Action Awareness East Midlands for their donation.

Action Awareness runs a grant scheme to anyone, any age, who needs assistance. If anyone is interested or needs assistance with a grant please look on our website www.actionawarenesseastmidlands.co.uk or email [email protected] and we will only be too pleased to assist in any way we can.

The picture shows the certificate of appreciation presented from Action Awareness East Midlands to Welland Park Academy Market Harborough. The picture is taken in front of the Welland Park Family Values.

The values are:

At the Welland Park Family We:

· Respect

· Preserve

· Achieve

With Kindness

Wayne Jones Action Awareness Director said “None of our success would be possible without generous donors like you. Thank you again for your commitment and kindness.”

